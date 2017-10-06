Top law enforcers will take a 'pie-in-the-face' for a good cause

Sheriff Billy Hancock and Cordele's Police Chief Rob Rodriguez have good-naturedly volunteered for the "pie-in-the-face" booth. (Source: WALB)

The Ferris Wheel at the 2016 Central Georgia Fair in Cordele. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia National Fair is in full swing in Perry, but a little further south on I-75, Cordele is gearing up for their hometown fair later this month.

The Cordele Lion's Club will host the annual Central Georgia Fair, starting Tuesday, October 17 until Saturday, October 21.

It will be held at the Lion's Club Fairgrounds on Highway 41.

There are some new surprises in store, including a couple of unexpected guests, who will be taking a "pie-in-the-face" for a good cause.

"On Wednesday night, the Chief of Police, Robert Rodriguez, and myself will be victims of pie in the face. So come out, if you have ever wanted to take a shot at me, and chuck a pie!" said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Sheriff Hancock said this is the Cordele Lions Club's biggest fundraiser.

To watch out for updates, you can check the Cordele Lions Club Facebook page.

The money raised is used to support more than 30 groups and events in the community throughout the year, including several high school teams and the Adopt-An-Angel program.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!