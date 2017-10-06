Dougherty Co. makes its road paving list - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. makes its road paving list

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County is applying for a grant to help repave several miles of roads within the county.

Soon, Public Works will apply for the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.

If approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the county will be able to use the grant with SPLOST VII funds to repave portions of more than 10.5 miles of asphalt, including several roads in the Radium Springs community.
 

2018 Resurfacing Program and LMIG Project

Road

From

To

Length in Feet

Home Drive

Old Dawson

County line

1,992

Old Dawson Road

City Limits

Winifred

9,299

Camellia Road

Radium Springs

Skywater

1,538

Dogwood Road

Azalea

Camellia

1,103

Hardup Rd.

Newton

Wildfair

22,812

Rosewood N. Dr.

Radium Springs

Oleander

4,120

Rosewood S. Dr.

Oleander

Radium Springs

2,948

Gaissert Road

Landfill Rd

Spring Flats

12,302

Total Feet

56,114

Total Miles

10.63

"They were really messed up by some of the trucks going in and out," said Jeremy Brown Dougherty Co. Engineering Manager.  "We're going to do a lot of repair work before this project just to bring it back to a stable foundation. Then we'll come back and overlay it and it will look brand new once we're done with it."

Crews hope to begin the repaving project next summer.

