Dougherty Co. makes its road paving list

Dougherty County is applying for a grant to help repave several miles of roads within the county.
Soon, Public Works will apply for the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.
If approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the county will be able to use the grant with SPLOST VII funds to repave portions of more than 10.5 miles of asphalt, including several roads in the Radium Springs community.
|
2018 Resurfacing Program and LMIG Project
|
Road
|
From
|
To
|
Length in Feet
|
Home Drive
|
Old Dawson
|
County line
|
1,992
|
Old Dawson Road
|
City Limits
|
Winifred
|
9,299
|
Camellia Road
|
Radium Springs
|
Skywater
|
1,538
|
Dogwood Road
|
Azalea
|
Camellia
|
1,103
|
Hardup Rd.
|
Newton
|
Wildfair
|
22,812
|
Rosewood N. Dr.
|
Radium Springs
|
Oleander
|
4,120
|
Rosewood S. Dr.
|
Oleander
|
Radium Springs
|
2,948
|
Gaissert Road
|
Landfill Rd
|
Spring Flats
|
12,302
|
Total Feet
|
56,114
|
Total Miles
|
10.63
"They were really messed up by some of the trucks going in and out," said Jeremy Brown Dougherty Co. Engineering Manager. "We're going to do a lot of repair work before this project just to bring it back to a stable foundation. Then we'll come back and overlay it and it will look brand new once we're done with it."
Crews hope to begin the repaving project next summer.
