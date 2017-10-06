Dougherty Co. makes its road paving list

Dougherty County is applying for a grant to help repave several miles of roads within the county.

Soon, Public Works will apply for the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant.

If approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the county will be able to use the grant with SPLOST VII funds to repave portions of more than 10.5 miles of asphalt, including several roads in the Radium Springs community.



2018 Resurfacing Program and LMIG Project Road From To Length in Feet Home Drive Old Dawson County line 1,992 Old Dawson Road City Limits Winifred 9,299 Camellia Road Radium Springs Skywater 1,538 Dogwood Road Azalea Camellia 1,103 Hardup Rd. Newton Wildfair 22,812 Rosewood N. Dr. Radium Springs Oleander 4,120 Rosewood S. Dr. Oleander Radium Springs 2,948 Gaissert Road Landfill Rd Spring Flats 12,302 Total Feet 56,114 Total Miles 10.63

"They were really messed up by some of the trucks going in and out," said Jeremy Brown Dougherty Co. Engineering Manager. "We're going to do a lot of repair work before this project just to bring it back to a stable foundation. Then we'll come back and overlay it and it will look brand new once we're done with it."

Crews hope to begin the repaving project next summer.

