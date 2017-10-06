WALB broadcasts from the Ga. National Fair!

The gates to the Georgia National Fair opened last Thursday, and runs for 11 days.

WALB will be broadcasting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from the Georgia National Fair, near the west gate, and the paddle boat lake.

The event features five free concerts.

This year, the fair features several new food stands including a two-story cotton candy stand.

Georgia National Fair marketing director Keaton Walker expects several hundred thousand people to walk through the gates.

