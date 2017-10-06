Georgia deputy serving warrant fatally shoots man - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia deputy serving warrant fatally shoots man

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) - Officials say a Georgia deputy serving an arrest warrant has shot and killed a man.

Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff's Office tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that family members let deputies into the house Thursday and told them the suspect was in the basement.

Henson says the man did not follow the deputies' verbal commands, there was a confrontation, and a deputy shot and killed the man.

It was not known if the suspect fired a shot or was armed. The races of the deputy and the dead man were not available.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

