Preparing for severe weather - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Preparing for severe weather

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Connect
Damage in Lee County from Tropical Storm Irma (Source: WALB) Damage in Lee County from Tropical Storm Irma (Source: WALB)
Sebon Burns (Source: WALB) Sebon Burns (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

We know after Tropical Storm Irma the damage that can be left behind.

First responders said don't let your guard down with this storm season.  

Emergency management officials are stressing to residents it is important to always be prepared.

First responders recommend having an emergency plan set in place for your family in case of an emergency because weather is unpredictable. 

They recommend having a emergency kit with a three day supply of water, non perishable foods, flashlights and plenty of batteries in case of power outages. 

"Just be prepared for the worst. Always stay prepared that's the key to weathering the storm," said Albany Fire Department Deputy Chief Sebon Burns.

For now, first responders are watching Tropical Storm Nate, and if needed they will take action and start immediate storm preparations.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Gun sales on the rise in South Georgia

    Gun sales on the rise in South Georgia

    Friday, October 6 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-10-06 04:02:45 GMT
    Dawson Road Pawn said they have experienced an increase of interest and sales in guns since Sunday's deadly shooting.  (Source:WALB)Dawson Road Pawn said they have experienced an increase of interest and sales in guns since Sunday's deadly shooting.  (Source:WALB)

    Dawson Road Pawn said they have experienced an increase of interest and sales in guns since Sunday's deadly shooting. 

    More >>

    Dawson Road Pawn said they have experienced an increase of interest and sales in guns since Sunday's deadly shooting. 

    More >>

  • Lee Co. begins 10 year land plan

    Lee Co. begins 10 year land plan

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:56:57 GMT
    Every 10 years, Georgia counties are required to do comprehensive community planning. (Source: WALB)Every 10 years, Georgia counties are required to do comprehensive community planning. (Source: WALB)

    Lee County's  planning committee said they want to make sure that natural property for wildlife and agricultural tracts are preserved in their 20-year plan.

    More >>

    Lee County's  planning committee said they want to make sure that natural property for wildlife and agricultural tracts are preserved in their 20-year plan.

    More >>

  • Preparing for severe weather

    Preparing for severe weather

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:43:24 GMT
    Damage in Lee County from Tropical Storm Irma (Source: WALB)Damage in Lee County from Tropical Storm Irma (Source: WALB)

    Emergency management officials are stressing to residents it is important to always be prepared.

    More >>

    Emergency management officials are stressing to residents it is important to always be prepared.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly