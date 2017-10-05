Preparing for severe weather

We know after Tropical Storm Irma the damage that can be left behind.

First responders said don't let your guard down with this storm season.

Emergency management officials are stressing to residents it is important to always be prepared.

First responders recommend having an emergency plan set in place for your family in case of an emergency because weather is unpredictable.

They recommend having a emergency kit with a three day supply of water, non perishable foods, flashlights and plenty of batteries in case of power outages.

"Just be prepared for the worst. Always stay prepared that's the key to weathering the storm," said Albany Fire Department Deputy Chief Sebon Burns.

For now, first responders are watching Tropical Storm Nate, and if needed they will take action and start immediate storm preparations.

