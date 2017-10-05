Gun sales on the rise in South Georgia - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Gun sales on the rise in South Georgia

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Connect
Dawson Road Pawn said they have experienced an increase of interest and sales in guns since Sunday's deadly shooting.  (Source:WALB) Dawson Road Pawn said they have experienced an increase of interest and sales in guns since Sunday's deadly shooting.  (Source:WALB)
Jason Sheffield, Manager of Dawson Pawn. (Source: WALB) Jason Sheffield, Manager of Dawson Pawn. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

After the recent shooting in Las Vegas, many South Georgians are rushing to stores to purchase firearms and ammunition.

Dawson Road Pawn said they have experienced an increase of interest and sales in guns since Sunday's deadly shooting. 

They said the increase in interest was due to people wanting to either protect themselves or in fear that legislation would change their right to purchase weapons due to stricter gun policies. 

Dawson Road Pawn's owner said every time there is an incident leading to talk of limiting gun rights in the media, they experience a peak in firearm business. 

"Anytime people hear that they get in fear of whether they are going to be able to own that gun tomorrow then it automatically peaks their interest and they are going to be wanting to rush in here and get one," said Jason Sheffield.

