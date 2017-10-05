Lee Co. begins 10 year land plan - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. begins 10 year land plan

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Every 10 years, Georgia counties are required to do comprehensive community planning. (Source: WALB)
Rozanne Braswell, Director of Planning, speaks about the next 10 years. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Lee County's planning committee said they want to make sure that natural property for wildlife and agricultural tracts are preserved in their 20-year plan.

Every 10 years, Georgia counties are required to do comprehensive community planning. 

Officials examined changes the county has been through the last 10 years and what they wanted the county to be in the next 10. 

They analyzed residential locations, what development has already been done, and where new developments could spring up.

Most importantly, they focused on what land needed to be preserved. 

"Well we want to preserve the rural beauty of our county. We want to preserve this prime agricultural land because we know agriculture is still this state's number one industry," said Rozanne Braswell, Director of Planning.

They said they are committed to making sure farms are protected and will not have urban sprawl take over those areas.

