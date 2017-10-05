Lee Co. hosts one of Georgia's largest college fairs

Forty-four colleges and universities from across Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee showed up looking to recruit the school's top students. (Source: WALB)

One of the largest college fairs in the state of Georgia was held Thursday night at Lee County High School.

Dozens of students attended the college fair.

For the colleges, it's a time to try to attract the very best young people to their school. Counselors said students can get a good look at schools they might not have considered.

"It just opens up a whole new world for them when they get a chance to interact and interface and just network with all the colleges and the reps that are here," said Lee County High School Counselor Cheryl Smith.

For the students who visited with several representatives, it was a chance to look at new possibilities and options they could take advantage of.

"I'm definitely more open towards other colleges. I am also a little more secure in my college choices because they will give me everything that I need for my degree," said Braidon Edmunds, a senior.

"Listening to all of the scholarships that they have to offer and all the great things they have to offer on campus, I feel as if that pushes me over a little bit. Made it a little bit easier," said Destinee Swain, a senior.

It wasn't only seniors invited to the college fair. Younger students were also on hand, to make sure their interest in further higher education was expanded.

