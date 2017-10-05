TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes detours on Liberty Expressway

Traffic is backed up on the bypass (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department is diverting traffic on both the east and westbound sides of the Liberty Expressway between the Jefferson and Blaylock exits.

APD said the detour is being caused by a serious wreck.

The Georgia State Patrol also responded to the area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for now.

