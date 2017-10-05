One dead in wreck on Liberty Expressway

Georgia State Patrol troopers confirm one person has died in a wreck on the Liberty Expressway. (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol troopers confirm one person has died in a wreck on the Liberty Expressway.

Troopers confirm a man was killed in the crash. A 9-year-old child suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The wreck happened shortly before 8:30 Thursday night between the Jefferson and Blaylock exits.

Traffic on both sides of the highway was diverted.

This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will bring you any updates as we get them.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!