One dead in wreck on Liberty Expressway

Georgia State Patrol troopers confirm one person has died in a wreck on the Liberty Expressway.More >>
On Thursday, the 148th Brigade Support Battalion held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new facilities at MCLB.More >>
Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.More >>
The shooting happened on County Line Road, about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Worth County residents and the school board's attorney are weighing in following criminal charges announced against the sheriff and two of his deputies. The charges stem from a controversial drug search in April.More >>
