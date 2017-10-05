GSP: Man streaming on Facebook causes fatal liberty bypass wreck

Georgia State Patrol troopers confirm one person has died in a wreck on the Liberty Expressway. (Source: WALB)

The wreck happened shortly before 8:30 Thursday night between the Jefferson and Blaylock exits.

Traffic on both sides of the highway was diverted.

Troopers said Clarence Johnson, 24, of Albany was live streaming on Facebook while driving a Toyota Avalon, heading north on the bypass when his car crossed the median and struck a Toyota Camry with a woman and young child inside.

Johnson was killed on impact.

Sandra Mathis, 65, of Albany and Sandora Barney, 9, were injured.

The child was taken to a Macon Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

The crash was another example of a car crossing the median on the busy highway.

This past May, five people were injured after a Jeep struck the median, going airborne before smashing into a car on the opposite side of the road. Both cars overturned. A three-year-old child was ejected.

In February, one woman was killed, another seriously injured after a car crossed the median.

And in December of 2016, one man was killed, two kids and an adult were injured in the wreck just a little further down the road.

