First photos of Terrell inmate who died in state custody

Investigators are waiting on the autopsy results of a Terrell County inmate who died while in state custody.

The family of Santana Johnson, 32, provided photos while they're waiting on results.

Johnson's family said she had been inside the Terrell County Jail for just over a week, when she passed away on September 23.

Few details of her death are known at this time.

Johnson's mother told us just after her daughter's death that she is seeking answers into how she died.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigations spokesperson said they are awaiting information from the Macon Crime Lab.

