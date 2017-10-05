ASU football national games this season: 2 and a possible

Albany State football will have two nationally televised games this season--with more to come in the pending years.

The SIAC signed a multi-year agreement to telecast football games on ESPN3.

5 conference games will be featured this season.

The first of which will be next Saturday, October 14th, when Albany State hosts Morehouse for homecoming.

The very next weekend, October 21st, ESPN3 will broadcast the Golden Rams at Clark Atlanta for the Panthers homecoming.

Albany State has a shot at one more national game this season.

ESPN3 will also broadcast the SIAC championship game.

The Golden Rams are the favorite to represent the East division on November 11th.

Press release from The SIAC

