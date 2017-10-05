Bateman leading in All-USA Offensive POTY poll

Tift County wide receiver Rashod Bateman is one of 10 athletes listed in the USA Today poll.

Bateman has caught 38 passes for 898 yards and 12 touchdowns for the undefeated Blue Devils.

He recently became the schools all-time leader in career yards and touchdowns.

This is only a mid-season poll. The official award won't be given until December.

