Are you helping burglars target your home without realizing it?

Are you helping burglars target your home without even realizing it? A national security company said more than half of all American homes are at high risk of burglary because of innocent acts by the homeowners.

Security experts said an open door or window can be a target of opportunity that many crooks are on the lookout for.

A home security report from Ooma.com said 60 percent of Americans leave their windows open when they are away. Forty-two percent admit they leave their doors unlocked or open when away.

"I think they ride along and look for a crime of opportunity. And if you present them with an opportunity of no cars in the yard, windows up, doors open, then I think burglars, crooks, and thieves will take advantage of that," said Albany Police Investigator Jon Seagroves.

The security survey asked burglary victims why they believe they were targeted. Sixteen percent said they think not having a security system put them at risk. Police agree a security system is a good idea to protect against burglary.

"Keep it up to date. Make sure you test it every month with your alarm company to make sure that all the wiring is installed properly. And I think it's a good deterrent," said Albany Police Crime Prevention Unit Corporal Marita Williams.

Twenty-four percent of Americans surveyed said they believe their neighborhood or surroundings of their home puts them at risk. Police said cleaning up your home and yard helps.

"You can take pride in your neighborhood. Start a neighborhood watch group," said Williams.

Investigators said locking your doors and windows, and a few moments of prevention every month can help you avoid becoming a crime victim.

If you live in Albany, the Albany Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit will check your home for free to give you crime prevention tips. You can make an appointment by calling the Albany Police.

