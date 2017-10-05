MCLB kicks off Toys for Tots campaign

Cossins came onto the 4 p.m. newscast Wednesday to talk about the kickoff. He was joined by 1st Sgt. John Horsley, Jr. and Capt. James Blaul. (Source: WALB)

Christmas is still a few months away, but the Marine Corps Logistics Base kicked off their big Toys for Tots campaign outside of the base. (Source: WALB)

The campaign ensures kids can wake up on Christmas morning with a gift.

This year they're hoping to collect 50,000 toys.

Last year they collected 48,000 toys and nine thousand dollars in donations.

They were able to serve a total of four thousand kids.

Boxes will be set up around town at the big retail stores like Walmart and Toys R Us.

"Makes you have a really good feeling in your heart to help that many kids and you know they need it so anyway that you can help it just makes you feel good," said HM1 Taylor Cossins, Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Cossins came onto the 4 p.m. newscast Wednesday to talk about the kickoff. He was joined by 1st Sgt. John Horsley, Jr. and Capt. James Blaul.

All the donations stay right here in South Georgia.

To learn more about how to be a recipient contact the Salvation Army.

