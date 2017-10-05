GA National Fair kicks off in Perry

Investigators are waiting on the autopsy results of a Terrell County inmate who died while in state custody.More >>
A national security company said more than half of all American homes are at high risk of burglary because of innocent acts by the homeowners.More >>
The shooting happened on County Line Road, about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Christmas is still a few months away, but the Marine Corps Logistics Base kicked off their big Toys for Tots campaign outside of the base.More >>
The gates to the Georgia National Fair officially opened at 3 p.m. Thursday.More >>
