GA National Fair 2017 continues in Perry

The 11-day event features 5 free concerts, plus 2 two headliner concerts you can buy tickets for. (Source: WALB)

The gates to the Georgia National Fair have been officially opened at 3 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WALB)

The gates to the Georgia National Fair opened Thursday, and runs for 11 days.

WALB will be broadcasting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from the Georgia National Fair, near the west gate, and the paddle boat lake.

The event features five free concerts, plus two headliner concerts you can buy tickets for. Or, you can register to win free fair tickets with WALB.

This year, the fair features several new food stands including a two-story cotton candy stand.

Georgia National Fair marketing director Keaton Walker expects several hundred thousand people to walk through the gates.

"I tell you, last year we had a record-breaking attendance with over 536,000 people here in our 11-day span, so we're really expecting the same amount of people hopefully if the weather cooperates," said Walker.

The Georgia National Fair ends Sunday, October 15. WALB News 10 will hit the road for a very special live newscast from the fairgrounds.

Mark your calendar to watch it next Tuesday, October 10th at 5:30 p.m. on WALB.

