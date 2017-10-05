Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.More >>
If you need temporary work you may want to try and get a job with FEMA's recovery team.More >>
Doerun Police need your help finding a theft suspect at J and H Transmission.More >>
The Greater Valdosta United Way is hosting its 6th annual adult prom this Saturday.More >>
According to State Farm, one of 122 Georgia drivers is likely to experience a deer-vehicle collision. Last year, State Farm paid more than 50,000 deer claims in Georgia.More >>
