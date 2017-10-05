Need a job? FEMA's hiring! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA) You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If you need temporary work, you may want to try to get a job with FEMA's recovery team.

Candidates must be at least 18, and must have a valid government identification card (driver's license, state ID, or military ID, etc.)

Several positions are open: 

  • Environmental Specialist                               
  • Historic Preservation Specialist                                 
  • Administrative/Finance Specialist                                                                             
  • Public Assistance Specialist
  • Public Assistance Site Inspectors
  • Public Assistance Administrative Assistant

If you're interested, you can click here to search for jobs and apply.

