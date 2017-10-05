Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA)

If you need temporary work, you may want to try to get a job with FEMA's recovery team.

Candidates must be at least 18, and must have a valid government identification card (driver's license, state ID, or military ID, etc.)

Several positions are open:

Environmental Specialist

Historic Preservation Specialist

Administrative/Finance Specialist

Public Assistance Specialist

Public Assistance Site Inspectors

Public Assistance Administrative Assistant

If you're interested, you can click here to search for jobs and apply.

