Doerun Police look for theft suspect - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Doerun Police look for theft suspect

By Caroline Barber, Producer
Doerun Police need your help finding a man connected to a theft (Source: Doerun PD)
DOERUN, GA (WALB) -

Doerun Police need your help finding a man connected to a Sunday theft .

On October 1, there was a theft at J & H Transmission on West Broad Avenue.

Before that, the suspect went into the Dollar General.

If you know who the suspect is, or if you recognize his dog, or the truck, please call 911.

