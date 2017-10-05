United Way throws annual adult prom - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

United Way throws annual adult prom

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
The Greater Valdosta United Way will host an adult prom Saturday, October 7th at 7 p.m.
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Are you wishing you could re-live your prom night once more? Well, your wish just came true!

The Greater Valdosta United Way is hosting its 6th Annual Adult Prom, this Saturday.

The prom's theme will be centered around Halloween, so don't be afraid to break out your best costume.

The event will be held at the James H. Rainwater Conference from 7 p.m- 10 p.m.

The goal is not only to have good, clean fun, but also to raise money for organizations supported by United Way in 2018. 

United Way development Coordinator Melissa Register encourages all community members to come out.

"This is just for the adults, just so mom and dad can get out and have a good time, and enjoy themselves, and raise money to help the community," said Register.

There will be a silent auction, plus the chance to win $10,000.

Tickets are already on sale: $50 for singles, and $100 for couples.

Contact the Greater Valdosta United Way to purchase tickets at (229) 242-2208.

  Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

    Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

  Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

    If you need temporary work you may want to try and get a job with FEMA's recovery team. 

  Doerun Police look for theft suspect

    Doerun Police need your help finding a theft suspect at J and H Transmission.

