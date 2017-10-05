Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Connect
Judge Jim Tunison instates three new officers. (Source: WALB) Judge Jim Tunison instates three new officers. (Source: WALB)
New Valdosta Police Officers taking their oath. (Source: WALB) New Valdosta Police Officers taking their oath. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday.

Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

He added that the department has been filling vacancies to meet the state's accreditation requirement.

Chief Childress said that this shows a lot about their character as it's been a difficult process to get to this point.

Officer Jose Urquilla is a 23-year-old patrolman.

"I hope to bring a little bit more confidence to the police, steer away from the stipulation that police are bad that all we care about is beating people. I wanna go out there and do good," said Urquilla. 

Judge Jim Tunison led the ceremony.

He charged the officers to challenge themselves to be the best example as law enforcement is controversial today.

RELATED:
+Review of Valdosta curfew ordinance rescheduled for October?

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

    Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

    Thursday, October 5 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-10-05 20:03:53 GMT
    Judge Jim Tunison instates three new officers. (Source: WALB)Judge Jim Tunison instates three new officers. (Source: WALB)

    Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

    More >>

    Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

    More >>

  • Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

    Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:56:59 GMT
    You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA)You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA)

    If you need temporary work you may want to try and get a job with FEMA's recovery team. 

    More >>

    If you need temporary work you may want to try and get a job with FEMA's recovery team. 

    More >>

  • Doerun Police look for theft suspect

    Doerun Police look for theft suspect

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:48:10 GMT
    Doerun Police need your help finding a man connected to a theft (Source: Doerun PD)Doerun Police need your help finding a man connected to a theft (Source: Doerun PD)

    Doerun Police need your help finding a theft suspect at J and H Transmission.

    More >>

    Doerun Police need your help finding a theft suspect at J and H Transmission.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly