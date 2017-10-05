Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday.

Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

He added that the department has been filling vacancies to meet the state's accreditation requirement.

Chief Childress said that this shows a lot about their character as it's been a difficult process to get to this point.

Officer Jose Urquilla is a 23-year-old patrolman.

"I hope to bring a little bit more confidence to the police, steer away from the stipulation that police are bad that all we care about is beating people. I wanna go out there and do good," said Urquilla.

Judge Jim Tunison led the ceremony.

He charged the officers to challenge themselves to be the best example as law enforcement is controversial today.

