MCLB welcomes Army National Guard - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

MCLB welcomes Army National Guard

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
Ribbon cutting for the Georgia Army National Guard Armory aboard the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany (Source: WALB) Ribbon cutting for the Georgia Army National Guard Armory aboard the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany (Source: WALB)
Colonel James C. Carroll III (Source: WALB) Colonel James C. Carroll III (Source: WALB)
Georgia Army National Guard (Source: WALB) Georgia Army National Guard (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

In a project has been years in the making, Albany's Georgia Army National Guard unit is moving to the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

On Thursday, the 148th Brigade Support Battalion held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new facilities at MCLB. 

Colonel James C. Carroll III said with the base being southwest Georgia's largest employer, this new installation makes our region stronger with combined and collective partnerships.  

"Very often, you get where there are some winners and some losers," said Col. Carroll.  "Everyone is a winner in today's ceremony. No matter how you slice it, we all win, the community wins, the Marine Corps wins, the Georgia National Guard wins across the board. This is a win-win project for everyone.  And we're all stronger as a result of it."

The ceremony ended with a tour of the new facilities. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

    Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

    Thursday, October 5 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-10-05 20:03:53 GMT
    Judge Jim Tunison instates three new officers. (Source: WALB)Judge Jim Tunison instates three new officers. (Source: WALB)

    Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

    More >>

    Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

    More >>

  • Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

    Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:56:59 GMT
    You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA)You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA)

    If you need temporary work you may want to try and get a job with FEMA's recovery team. 

    More >>

    If you need temporary work you may want to try and get a job with FEMA's recovery team. 

    More >>

  • Doerun Police look for theft suspect

    Doerun Police look for theft suspect

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:48:10 GMT
    Doerun Police need your help finding a man connected to a theft (Source: Doerun PD)Doerun Police need your help finding a man connected to a theft (Source: Doerun PD)

    Doerun Police need your help finding a theft suspect at J and H Transmission.

    More >>

    Doerun Police need your help finding a theft suspect at J and H Transmission.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly