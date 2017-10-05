MCLB welcomes Army National Guard

In a project has been years in the making, Albany's Georgia Army National Guard unit is moving to the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

On Thursday, the 148th Brigade Support Battalion held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their new facilities at MCLB.

Colonel James C. Carroll III said with the base being southwest Georgia's largest employer, this new installation makes our region stronger with combined and collective partnerships.

"Very often, you get where there are some winners and some losers," said Col. Carroll. "Everyone is a winner in today's ceremony. No matter how you slice it, we all win, the community wins, the Marine Corps wins, the Georgia National Guard wins across the board. This is a win-win project for everyone. And we're all stronger as a result of it."

The ceremony ended with a tour of the new facilities.

