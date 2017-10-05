It's deer (collision) season! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

It's deer (collision) season!

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
October through December is deer mating season (Source: WALB) October through December is deer mating season (Source: WALB)
Steve Perrine (Source: WALB) Steve Perrine (Source: WALB)
Drivers need to be be alert, especially during dusk and dawn. (Source: WALB) Drivers need to be be alert, especially during dusk and dawn. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The chance of colliding with a large animal more than doubles, now through December. 

According to State Farm, one of 122 Georgia drivers is likely to experience a deer-vehicle collision. Last year, State Farm paid more than 50,000 deer claims in Georgia. 

October begins the deer mating season. 

State Farm Insurance Agent Steve Perrine said if you have comprehensive coverage on your car insurance policy, hitting a deer is usually a covered loss. 

If you swerve, and hit a tree or another car, that would be covered by collision coverage.

"In particular from an injury perspective, it's better to brake, even if it means hitting the deer, than it is to swerve off the road," said Perrine.  "If you swerve off to the right, you might go into a ditch or go into another lane of traffic.  If you swerve to the left, you're likely going to be in oncoming traffic."

Perrine said the key is not to overreact. 

Stay focused on the road, wear your seatbelt, drive slowly especially around dawn and dusk, and use your high beams when possible so you can see farther. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

    Valdosta Police Department adds three new officers

    Thursday, October 5 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-10-05 20:03:53 GMT
    Judge Jim Tunison instates three new officers. (Source: WALB)Judge Jim Tunison instates three new officers. (Source: WALB)

    Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

    More >>

    Three new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department Thursday. Chief Brian Childress stated that there was a great need for new officers.

    More >>

  • Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

    Need a job? FEMA's hiring!

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:56:59 GMT
    You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA)You can get a job with FEMA's recovery team. (Source: FEMA)

    If you need temporary work you may want to try and get a job with FEMA's recovery team. 

    More >>

    If you need temporary work you may want to try and get a job with FEMA's recovery team. 

    More >>

  • Doerun Police look for theft suspect

    Doerun Police look for theft suspect

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:48:10 GMT
    Doerun Police need your help finding a man connected to a theft (Source: Doerun PD)Doerun Police need your help finding a man connected to a theft (Source: Doerun PD)

    Doerun Police need your help finding a theft suspect at J and H Transmission.

    More >>

    Doerun Police need your help finding a theft suspect at J and H Transmission.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly