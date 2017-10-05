It's deer (collision) season!

Drivers need to be be alert, especially during dusk and dawn. (Source: WALB)

The chance of colliding with a large animal more than doubles, now through December.

According to State Farm, one of 122 Georgia drivers is likely to experience a deer-vehicle collision. Last year, State Farm paid more than 50,000 deer claims in Georgia.

October begins the deer mating season.

State Farm Insurance Agent Steve Perrine said if you have comprehensive coverage on your car insurance policy, hitting a deer is usually a covered loss.

If you swerve, and hit a tree or another car, that would be covered by collision coverage.

"In particular from an injury perspective, it's better to brake, even if it means hitting the deer, than it is to swerve off the road," said Perrine. "If you swerve off to the right, you might go into a ditch or go into another lane of traffic. If you swerve to the left, you're likely going to be in oncoming traffic."

Perrine said the key is not to overreact.

Stay focused on the road, wear your seatbelt, drive slowly especially around dawn and dusk, and use your high beams when possible so you can see farther.

