Stolen 'gator' suspect arrested

A teen accused of stealing John Deere Gators from a Dougherty County business is now behind bars.

19-year-old Dontavious "Chico" Canidate was arrested last Friday, and is in the Dougherty County Jail.

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Investigators say Canidate is one of three men accused of stealing expensive John Deere Gators from Wright's Turf Farm.

In September, police arrested William Jack Harrell, 26, in connection with the thefts. He's charged with three felony counts of theft by taking, theft by deception, and probation violation.

Investigators are still working to identify the third suspect.

If you have any information, call the Dougherty County Police Department at 229-430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

