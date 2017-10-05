Proposed Lee Co. hospital has a friend in Plains

In August, the Dougherty County Commission voted to send a letter to the state Department of Community Health, opposing the granting of a certificate of need for the proposed Lee County hospital.

In September, Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele did likewise.

But now, at least one government entity is speaking out in support of the new facility, to be built on Ledo Road.

The Mayor of Plains sent an official letter of support to the Department of Community Health.

L. E. Godwin III said in his letter that the new hospital in Lee County comes down to a matter of having a choice in Southwest Georgia.

It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital.

