Most Wanted: Jermaine "Teddy Bear" Stephens

Albany Police are on the lookout for a shooting suspect.

Police say on October 3rd, 37-year-old Jermaine "Teddy Bear" Stephens confronted a man on Burke Avenue over accusations of his son being involved in an armed robbery.

The victim told police after the two argued, Stephens got into a car and drove off but later came back and started shooting at the victim and several other men outside of the home.

They managed to hide behind a truck and weren't hurt. Stephens is 5'8 and weighs 133 pounds. His last known address is on South McKinley Street and he could be driving a silver or Grey Honda accord.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest on aggravated assault and firearms charges.

If you know where he is, call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!