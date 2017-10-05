Person dead in Thomas Co. deputy-involved shooting

A person died after a shooting involving a Thomas County deputy.

The shooting happened on County Line Road, about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

We don't yet know the identification of the dead person, or the circumstances of the shooting.

The GBI investigating is investigating the incident.

In August, a deputy-involving shooting death led to widespread demonstrations in Thomasville. In that case, Thomas County Sheriff's deputy Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert, 37, while serving a search warrant.

Ashlyn Becton will have more on this developing story as soon as possible.

