GBI: Man dead in Thomas Co. shooting after pointing gun at officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to a fatal shooting involving a Thomas County deputy.

The shooting happened on County Line Road, about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office initially got a call about a man walking down County Line Road with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the man, who they say was talking irrationally and carrying a pistol.

Deputies attempted to talk with the man to de-escalate the situation, but the man was wouldn't respond or give up his weapon.

In the meantime, the Thomasville/Thomas County SWAT Team arrived on the scene and attempted to talk to the man.

They approached him and shot at him with a bean bag round, but the shot missed.

Officials said the man then pointed his gun at the SWAT officers.

At that time, an officer providing cover during the exchange fatally shot the man.

Neither the man nor the officer involved has been identified.

In August, a deputy-involving shooting death led to widespread demonstrations in Thomasville. In that case, the GBI says Thomas County Sheriff's deputy Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert, 37, while serving a search warrant.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!