FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Coffee Co.

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open at noon on Friday, October 6th, 2017 at the Coffee County Emergency Operations Center, located in the back of Coffee County Fire Department, at 941 Mahogany Road in Douglas. This location is off of Highway 221N.

Hours of operation will be: 12 noon – 6 p.m. on Friday October 6, and then daily 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. from Saturday, October 7th through Saturday, October 14th. The DRC will be open Sunday October 8th. The center will close on Sunday’s starting Sunday, October 15th.

A Disaster Recovery Center is a readily accessible facility where survivors can go for information about our programs or other disaster assistance programs, and ask questions related to your case.

Representatives from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), volunteer groups and other agencies are at the centers to answer questions about disaster assistance and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. They will also help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance.

People are encouraged to register before visiting a recovery center. This can be done online at diasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.

Victims should register, even if they have insurance.

FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but under-insured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled. For more info visit fema.gov/hurricane-irma.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!