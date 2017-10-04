Muckalee Creek now has mile markers for boaters - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Muckalee Creek now has mile markers for boaters

New mile markers on Muckalee Creek. (Source: WALB) New mile markers on Muckalee Creek. (Source: WALB)
Lee Co. Code Enforcement Director, Jim Wright (Source: WALB) Lee Co. Code Enforcement Director, Jim Wright (Source: WALB)
Lee Co. Code Enforcement officers install markers on Muckalee Creek. (Source: WALB) Lee Co. Code Enforcement officers install markers on Muckalee Creek. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Boaters and kayakers will now find mile marker signs on the Muckalee Creek.

Lee County Code Enforcement officers and Flint RiverKeeper staff put out the signs Wednesday morning.

The markers extend for seven miles from the Lee/Dougherty County line near Chehaw Park to Forester Parkway, the most traveled part of the creek.

The mile marker numbers will increase if you're going upstream, and decrease downstream to let kayakers know how far they have to go before they can get out of the creek. 

They will also help first responders be able to quickly find people on the waterway during an accident or medical emergency.

Code Enforcement Director Jim Wright hopes the signs will allow people to stay safe on the creek.

"Ye, we want people to come out and enjoy our waterways we want them to be safe, we want them to respect themselves, their water and the adjacent property owners and we are looking forward to having you out here," Wright said. 

Both Lee Co. Code Enforcement and Flint RiverKeeper plan to team up put mile markers on the Flint River.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Coffee Co.

    FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Coffee Co.

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:51:35 GMT
    (Source: FEMA)(Source: FEMA)

    A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open at noon on Friday, October 6th, 2017 at the Coffee County Emergency Operations Center, located in the back of Coffee County Fire Department.

    More >>

    A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open at noon on Friday, October 6th, 2017 at the Coffee County Emergency Operations Center, located in the back of Coffee County Fire Department.

    More >>

  • Lee Co. crews collect 800 tons of storm debris

    Lee Co. crews collect 800 tons of storm debris

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:23 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:23:49 GMT
    Lee Co. storm debris from Irma (Source: WALB)Lee Co. storm debris from Irma (Source: WALB)

    Lee County's EMA Director and Fire Chief, David Forrester, said there was a total of 45 homes that were damaged from Irma.

    More >>

    Lee County's EMA Director and Fire Chief, David Forrester, said there was a total of 45 homes that were damaged from Irma.

    More >>

  • Muckalee Creek now has mile markers for boaters

    Muckalee Creek now has mile markers for boaters

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:20:29 GMT
    New mile markers on Muckalee Creek. (Source: WALB)New mile markers on Muckalee Creek. (Source: WALB)

    Lee County Code Enforcement officers and Flint RiverKeeper staff put out the signs Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    Lee County Code Enforcement officers and Flint RiverKeeper staff put out the signs Wednesday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly