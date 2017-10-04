Muckalee Creek now has mile markers for boaters

Boaters and kayakers will now find mile marker signs on the Muckalee Creek.

Lee County Code Enforcement officers and Flint RiverKeeper staff put out the signs Wednesday morning.

The markers extend for seven miles from the Lee/Dougherty County line near Chehaw Park to Forester Parkway, the most traveled part of the creek.

The mile marker numbers will increase if you're going upstream, and decrease downstream to let kayakers know how far they have to go before they can get out of the creek.

They will also help first responders be able to quickly find people on the waterway during an accident or medical emergency.

Code Enforcement Director Jim Wright hopes the signs will allow people to stay safe on the creek.

"Ye, we want people to come out and enjoy our waterways we want them to be safe, we want them to respect themselves, their water and the adjacent property owners and we are looking forward to having you out here," Wright said.

Both Lee Co. Code Enforcement and Flint RiverKeeper plan to team up put mile markers on the Flint River.

