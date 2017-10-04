Lee Co. crews collect 800 tons of storm debris

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open at noon on Friday, October 6th, 2017 at the Coffee County Emergency Operations Center, located in the back of Coffee County Fire Department.More >>
Lee County's EMA Director and Fire Chief, David Forrester, said there was a total of 45 homes that were damaged from Irma.More >>
Lee County Code Enforcement officers and Flint RiverKeeper staff put out the signs Wednesday morning.More >>
Benjamin Whidby with the NAACP of Worth County has been voicing his opinion ever since a controversial search of the school and students in April when nearly 900 students were searched. Now that there has been an indictment, he feels a sense of relief.More >>
Sylvester's Chamber of Commerce was awarded The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education Wednesday.More >>
