Lee Co. crews collect 800 tons of storm debris - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. crews collect 800 tons of storm debris

Lee Co. storm debris from Irma (Source: WALB) Lee Co. storm debris from Irma (Source: WALB)
Tree crashes through the roof of a Lee Co. home. (Source: WALB) Tree crashes through the roof of a Lee Co. home. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Lee County leaders said crews collected a total of more than 800 tons of storm debris from Tropical Storm Irma. 

Residents had until Saturday to drop off their debris at the Public Works landfill.

Lee County's EMA Director and Fire Chief, David Forrester, said there was a total of 45 homes that were damaged from Irma.

Staff attended a meeting with GEMA representatives last week to discuss if the county would get help with storm recovery efforts.

In order to get those funds, county leaders will need to send GEMA the total amount of storm debris collected. 

Public Works crews did not pick up debris from the curb, residents could only drop it off at the landfill. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

