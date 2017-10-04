Sylvester Chamber of Commerce receives $3,000 grant

This is the fourth year in a row the Sylvester Chamber has been selected for the grant. (Source: WALB)

Sylvester's Chamber of Commerce was awarded The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education Wednesday.

The Chamber was also selected as one of six winners of the Fall 2017 College Access Grant.

The award gives $3,000 mini-grants to local chambers of commerce to be used to encourage high school students to graduate.

Sylvester's chamber will sponsor the ninth grade pinning ceremony, where each student gets a pin and commits to graduation.

"It's just one more tool in the toolbox for our community to help achieve success," said Karen Rackley with the Chamber.

This is the fourth year in a row the Sylvester Chamber has been selected for the grant.

Chamber officials said it has improved the success of their students.

