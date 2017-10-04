Sylvester Chamber of Commerce receives $3,000 grant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sylvester Chamber of Commerce receives $3,000 grant

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
Connect
This is the fourth year in a row the Sylvester Chamber has been selected for the grant. (Source: WALB) This is the fourth year in a row the Sylvester Chamber has been selected for the grant. (Source: WALB)
Karen Rackley (Source: WALB) Karen Rackley (Source: WALB)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

Sylvester's Chamber of Commerce was awarded The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education Wednesday.

The Chamber was also selected as one of six winners of the Fall 2017 College Access Grant. 

The award gives $3,000 mini-grants to local chambers of commerce to be used to encourage high school students to graduate.

Sylvester's chamber will sponsor the ninth grade pinning ceremony, where each student gets a pin and commits to graduation. 

"It's just one more tool in the toolbox for our community to help achieve success," said Karen Rackley with the Chamber. 

This is the fourth year in a row the Sylvester Chamber has been selected for the grant.

Chamber officials said it has improved the success of their students. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • NAACP: Worth Co Sheriff indictment is 'justice served'

    NAACP: Worth Co Sheriff indictment is 'justice served'

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-10-05 03:30:09 GMT
    Sheriff Hobby is now charged with violating the oath of a public officer, two counts of false imprisonment under color of law and one count of sexual battery. (Source: WALB)Sheriff Hobby is now charged with violating the oath of a public officer, two counts of false imprisonment under color of law and one count of sexual battery. (Source: WALB)

    Benjamin Whidby with the NAACP of Worth County has been voicing his opinion ever since a controversial search of the school and students in April when nearly 900 students were searched. Now that there has been an indictment, he feels a sense of relief.

    More >>

    Benjamin Whidby with the NAACP of Worth County has been voicing his opinion ever since a controversial search of the school and students in April when nearly 900 students were searched. Now that there has been an indictment, he feels a sense of relief.

    More >>

  • Sylvester Chamber of Commerce receives $3,000 grant

    Sylvester Chamber of Commerce receives $3,000 grant

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-10-05 03:25:23 GMT
    This is the fourth year in a row the Sylvester Chamber has been selected for the grant. (Source: WALB)This is the fourth year in a row the Sylvester Chamber has been selected for the grant. (Source: WALB)

    Sylvester's Chamber of Commerce was awarded The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education Wednesday.

    More >>

    Sylvester's Chamber of Commerce was awarded The Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education Wednesday.

    More >>

  • Officials host conference call on proposed Lee Co. Medical Center

    Officials host conference call on proposed Lee Co. Medical Center

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-10-05 02:59:20 GMT
    One question and response in a 300+ page document explained a bulk of why Lee County officials feel the hospital is needed (Source: WALB)One question and response in a 300+ page document explained a bulk of why Lee County officials feel the hospital is needed (Source: WALB)

    WALB News 10 reviewed a 300+ page document with questions about the Certificate of Need asked during a conference call between the Georgia Department of Community Health and the attorney for the proposed hospital in September. One question and response explained a bulk of why Lee County officials feel the hospital is needed.

    More >>

    WALB News 10 reviewed a 300+ page document with questions about the Certificate of Need asked during a conference call between the Georgia Department of Community Health and the attorney for the proposed hospital in September. One question and response explained a bulk of why Lee County officials feel the hospital is needed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly