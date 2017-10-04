Mitchell County offense rolling on all cylinders

Mitchell County football got off to a slow start, but since, the Eagles have gotten the wind under their wings.

Mitchell County is hard at work on a bye week to make sure they stay in their groove.

The Eagles are riding a five-game win streak after a season-opening loss against Dougherty.

Offense has come easy during the streak as the Eagles have put up nearly 45 points per game.

Rookie head coach Deshon Brock is pleased with the progression on that side of the ball.

"We started off slow offensively," admitted Brock. "And the defense kind of carried us, and we started getting our momentum and timing down with the quarterback and the receivers, and our offensive line has been playing great. Like I said we've just been having high expectations and want to finish on a high point this season."

The Eagles have an extra week to prepare for Seminole County.

Mitchell county will seek their first in in Donalsonville since 2002 next Friday night.

