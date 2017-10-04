WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/04/17): Dillard impresses with arm and legs

No matter the team, no matter the sport, the goal every week is to get the win.

Monroe's football team wasn't able to do so Friday night, but it wasn't for lack of trying from the Albany-Area player of the week.

Monroe Quarterback David Dillard was impressive in a losing effort at Berrien Friday.

The dual-threat gunslinger threw for 209 yards.

He also ran the ball 16 times for 138 yards on the ground.

The Tornadoes fell 13-10 on the road despite his efforts.

He's grateful to take the award, but he credits his teammates for his performance out in Nashville.

"My team, o-line, good blocking, receivers catching the ball, reading the field. we went out and played hard this weekend," said Dillard. "Winning player of the week, I appreciate it and I have to go out and play hard and do what I have to do to win the game."

Getting the 'W' will be even more important this week.

Monroe opens region play against Dougherty Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!