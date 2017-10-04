The Grille House opens along the river in downtown Albany Thursday

A new restaurant opening in downtown Albany promises food as good as grandma's!

The Grille House will serve its debut buffet lunch starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

It's located at a prime spot in downtown Albany, at the corner of West Broad and Front Street.

The experienced restaurateur and bartender owner, Cynthia Walker, said her landlord and friend, Bob Brooks, inspired her to make the investment.

"So, he told me one day, why don't just you go and check it out and see what you like and see what we can come up with and see if we can make a deal. And, we did. And, when I saw it, I just saw all of this, and the vision of what we could make it."

The Grille House will serve a buffet lunch until 3 p.m. during the week and on Sunday's after church, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There is an outdoor patio enjoying views of the Flint River, with free wifi and plenty of space for people to enjoy downtown and relax.

There is an event center and also a lounge and bar, that will be open during the week Monday-Saturday until 11 p.m.

