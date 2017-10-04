Valdosta State Prison inmate dies, 6th death in 2 years

Milton Jones was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 p.m. (Source: DOC)

Officials are investigating after an inmate at the Valdosta State Prison died Monday evening in an apparent suicide.

Milton Jones was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

Jones was serving a 21-year sentence for Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm during a Crime.

Jones's death is the 6th death at VSP in the last two years:

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!