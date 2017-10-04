How to ease seasonal allergy symptoms

Fall is a favorite season for many unless you are suffering from seasonal allergies! (Source: WALB)

Ragweed is terrible right now.

Grasses and crops can be bothersome for seasonal allergy sufferers, too.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, red and itchy eyes, and coughing.

To ease these symptoms, one Phoebe Primary Care physician suggests a way to prevent exposure to allergens.

"And, so the first thing is try to stay indoors as much as you can, especially during the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. when there is a higher dose of pollen in the air," said Dr. Tope Olarewaju.

If you do go out that early in the morning, wear a dust mask.

She also suggested taking an evening shower and keeping windows and doors closed in your home.

If symptoms are still bothersome, you can try a nasal rinse to clean out the pollen in your nasal cavities.

There are also over the counter medications, but you will want to discuss which ones to use with your doctor or pharmacist.

