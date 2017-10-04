APD issues warrants for man involved with rape

The Albany Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Randy Bernard Loud, 32.

He's wanted in connection to a rape involving a 17-year-old girl.

Loud is approximately six feet tall and weighs about 181 pounds.

If you know where he is, call APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at 229-436-TIPS.

