Albany State University appoints interim provost

Albany State University President Art Dunning announced Wednesday that Dr. Tau Kadhi will no longer serve in the role of Provost. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University President Art Dunning announced Wednesday that Dr. Tau Kadhi will no longer serve in the role of Provost.

Dr. Kadhi was responsible for leading the consolidation efforts regarding the new university faculty and educational programs. He was hired in September 2016.

Dunning also announced the immediate appointment of Dr. Kimberly Holmes as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Holmes currently serves as vice president of organizational effectiveness and strategic initiatives at ASU. She is also director of Title III programs and associate professor of public administration. Prior to joining ASU, she was interim provost and vice president of academic affairs, as well as associate professor of public administration, at Savannah State University.

"Dr. Holmes has been playing an instrumental role at Albany State University, and her experience and leadership skills will ensure a smooth transition," said Dunning. "We appreciate Kimberly taking on this important assignment."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!