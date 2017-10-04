Thomasville schools celebrate 1st REACH scholarship signings

Wednesday students in South Georgia made history becoming some of the first students in the area to recieve the REACH scholarship.

Thomasville City Schools celebrated it's first ever REACH signing ceremony at MacIntyre Park Middle School.

Five students, Jaiwan Anderson, Dillon Brown, La'Tiya Crumby, Azaria Garland, and Oxzavier Rivers, signed to receive their scholarships.

The Reach Scholarship Program gives students who have academic potential, but lack finances, an opportunity to go to college.

Students are awarded the honor in eighth grade and are given the $10,000 scholarship before high school graduation.

Governor Deal started REACH to help students afford college.

The program has committed over $11 million to help future students.

