APD investigates shooting at gas station

You can see where one of the bullets hit the base of a gas pump (Source: WALB)

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an Albany gas station.

Police responded to Woodall's on East Oglethorpe Tuesday around 12:40 a.m.

A witness told police two men got into an argument and one started shooting at the other.

One of the bullets struck a gas pump.

Another witness said she saw the shooter drive away in a black Honda two-door with a Rainey Dealership tag.

If you have any information, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!