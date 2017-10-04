APD investigates shooting at gas station - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

APD investigates shooting at gas station

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
APD investigates shooting at Woodall's. (Source: WALB) APD investigates shooting at Woodall's. (Source: WALB)
You can see where one of the bullets hit the base of a gas pump (Source: WALB) You can see where one of the bullets hit the base of a gas pump (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an Albany gas station.

Police responded to Woodall's on East Oglethorpe Tuesday around 12:40 a.m. 

A witness told police two men got into an argument and one started shooting at the other.

One of the bullets struck a gas pump. 

Another witness said she saw the shooter drive away in a black Honda two-door with a Rainey Dealership tag. 

If you have any information, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS. 

