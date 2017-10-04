Hahira celebrates Brown Bag Lunch Day

The 36th Annual Honey Bee Parade will be this Saturday at noon. (Source: WALB)

The city of Hahira celebrated Brown Bag Lunch Day in honor of the Honey Bee Festival. (Source: WALB)

Students and community members in Hahira got a treat Wednesday for Brown Bag Lunch Day.

It's all in honor of the week-long celebration for the 36th Annual Honey-Bee Festival.

Kids from the middle and elementary schools were able to go downtown and receive free lunch.

The children were able to eat together on the open lawn.

The event was filled with music and dancing.

Law enforcement officers were also in attendance as the theme this year is "Back the Blue."

Chief Terry Davis will be the grand marshal of the parade this year.

"It's honoring all law enforcement, this day and time is a difficult time to be in law enforcement," said Davis.

"We're just thankful that the committee chose to have this as their theme."

Davis said that the city of Hahira is expecting at least 30,000 people to be in attendance.

The parade is expected to start around noon this coming Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

