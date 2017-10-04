4 suspects wanted for using stolen credit card

Dougherty County Police are looking for four people suspected of using a stolen credit card. (Source: Dougherty County Police)

Dougherty county police need your help identifying four people suspected of charging thousands of dollars on a stolen Walmart credit card.

Police showed us surveillance video from the Walmart on Ledo Road, and the Walmart on the east side on September 24th and 25th.

Police said four people used a credit card stolen from a home on the 3000 block of East Park Court.

If you recognize these people, call Dougherty County Police or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

