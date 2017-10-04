Five Lowndes County students receive $10,000 for college

Community Leaders and family members gathered to celebrate the hard work of the recipients. (Source: WALB)

Five Lowndes County students received $10,000 for college Wednesday.

It is all a part of the Lowndes County Board of Education REACH program, which focuses on providing children who come from low-income homes with financial assistance.

This initiative tries to ensure students a fair chance to be successful on in college.

The governor's wife, First Lady Sandra Deal delivered a congratulatory speech.

She stressed the value of hard work and education.

Carlton Lewis, an 8th grader at Pine Grove Middle School said he wants to be a Georgia Bull Dog.

"It makes me feel good to know that even though I didn't know people were looking at me, I knew that God had a plan for me and I was working and it finally paid off," said Lewis.

Each student must keep at least a 2.5 GPA and have a good attendance record.

They are also required to meet with a mentor regularly and select a Georgia college or university to attend after graduating high school.

