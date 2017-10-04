APD address recent spike in car break-ins

Guns, wallets, and electronics are some of the items stolen. (Source: WALB)

A strong message from Albany police: Lock it up or lose it.

Police said they've responded to 71 car break-ins since September 22.

That's just under two weeks.

Police said items such as purses, wallets, electronics, and firearms are all being stolen from cars.

Investigators said criminals are either busting out car windows or checking for unlocked car doors.

Sergeant Gregory Batson said it's a city-wide problem and they're exploring all reasons behind the recent spike.

"I really can't say a particular reason," said Sgt. Batson. "It's just a crime of opportunity. They see a vehicle with stuff or property sitting in the seats. It's just an opportunity to get it, so they get it."

No arrests have been made in these car break-ins.

Investigators are looking into persons of interests and working to connect some of the incidents.

If you have any information, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

