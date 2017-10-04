Bystander tackles stolen car suspect, holds him until police arrive

A Brooks County man is now behind bars in Dougherty County, facing multiple charges.

Dougherty County Police arrested Christopher Zoellick, 44, Wednesday morning.

Police said Zoellick stole a car from Brooks County on September 29th, and drove it into Dougherty County.

Dougherty County police tried to pull Zoellick over, but when they questioned him about the stolen vehicle, police said Zoellick sped off.

Wednesday morning, police said Zoellick tried to steal items from the convenience store on U.S. 19 and Nelms Road.

"A bystander witnessed all this, and basically tackled him outside the store, and held him until officers arrived. Basically, he was placed under arrest and transported to jail," said Dougherty County Police Lieutenant Steve Mitchum.

Zoellick is now facing theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction, and robbery by snatching.

