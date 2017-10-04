Thomas Co. holds briefing ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

Thomas County leaders met Wednesday afternoon to be briefed on Tropical Depression 16, that has formed in the Gulf.

The National Weather Service predicts that TD16 will become Tropical Storm Nate in the next 48 hours.

NWS says Nate could become a hurricane, although there is still a lot of uncertainty, and they encourage people not to focus on individual points, but focus on the cone.

NWS predicts the potential for strong winds and storm surge with this system though it's too early for precise impacts.

Another EOC briefing will be held Thursday at 2:30 p.m.



