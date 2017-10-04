Storm tracker visits Colquitt Co. students

Students describe their favorite part about the weather. (Source: WALB)

Students learned about different weather instruments including the anemometer (Source: WALB)

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton gave the students a short lesson on the weather before heading outside. (Source: WALB)

Students talk about what they learned after the lesson. (Source: WALB)

Students of Odom Elementary School were given a special weather lesson Wednesday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton took the storm tracker to the school.

First and fourth-grade students learned about the water cycle and how hurricanes, tornadoes.

Students toured the storm tracker, asked questions about the weather, and talked about severe weather safety.

"We need a safe place to be safe so the tornado won’t hit us," said first grade student Emiliano.

"We go in the hall in our house, that’s the safest place I think," said fourth-grade student Adrian.

"We put our hands over our head and put our heads on our knees," said fourth-grade student Rylee.

If you want First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton to bring the storm tracker to your school, send him an email or a message on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!