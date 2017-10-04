Storm tracker visits Colquitt Co. students

Dougherty Co. Police need your help identifying four people suspected of charging thousands of dollars on a stolen Walmart credit card.More >>
Police said Christopher Zoellick stole a car from Brooks County on September 29th, and drove it into Dougherty County.More >>
Five Lowndes County students received $10,000 for college today. It is all a part of the Lowndes County Board of Education REACH program.More >>
The National Weather Service predicts that TD16 will become Tropical Storm Nate in the next 48 hours.More >>
Officers met up at the McDonalds on North Valdosta Road, where law enforcement and community members sat down and had a conversation.More >>
