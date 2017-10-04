Coffee with a Cop Day in Valdosta

Today was Coffee with a Cop Day at the North Valdosta Mcdonalds. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Valdosta who needed a coffee boost were able to drink it in good company Wednesday morning, for 'Coffee With a Cop Day.'

Officers met up at the McDonalds on North Valdosta Road.

The purpose behind the event is for law enforcement and community members to sit down and have a conversation.

Many conversations were focused on concerns that people have regarding their neighborhoods.

The teen curfew amendment was also a topic of discussion.

McDonalds Owner, Abdul Zaiee, stated that conversations with citizens and law enforcement are healthy.

"I'm hoping that we do this type of event more often and create an environment where we can talk to each other as community members and leaders."

The event lasted a little over two hours.

Abdul Zaiee said he will be planning many more events to help bring the community together.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!